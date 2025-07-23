Palau considers US request to take asylum seekers amid Pacific ties

SYDNEY: The small Pacific nation of Palau is weighing a request from the United States to accept asylum seekers currently seeking refuge in America.

The proposal, still under review by Palau’s Council of Chiefs, could deepen ties between the two allies while raising logistical and humanitarian questions.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr confirmed receiving the US request last week.

His office stated, “Based on the most recent draft agreement, Palau would have full discretion to decide whether or not to accept any individuals, and all actions would be consistent with our constitution and laws.”

No timeline for a decision has been set.

The US has explored similar arrangements with countries like El Salvador and Rwanda under policies aimed at reducing asylum claims on American soil.

Palau, with just 20,000 residents scattered across remote islands, presents unique challenges as a potential host.

The proposal comes amid strengthened US-Palau relations, including military cooperation.

Under their Compact of Free Association, Washington provides Palau with financial aid and defence support.

Analysts suggest rejecting the asylum request could strain this partnership.

US Ambassador Joel Ehrendreich attended high-level discussions on the matter, though the US Embassy declined to comment.

The number of asylum seekers involved and potential benefits for Palau remain undisclosed. - AFP