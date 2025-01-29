PETALING JAYA: As Malaysia moves forward with its digital-first future and the launch of the Cashless Boleh 5.0 campaign aimed at promoting a cash-free and cheque-free society, concerns are growing about the challenges such a shift is having on senior citizens.

The elderly make up 11.6% of the total population, which equates to 3.9 million individuals, many of whom have expressed frustration as they grapple with procedures in the digital landscape.

Noor Hanifah Azman, 69, said she had problems at a government health clinic, where she was required to use an e-wallet for payment.

“The staff there helped me, but it took so long. I felt guilty for holding everyone up.

The authorities should consider older people like me who are not used to modern financial systems.”

Subramaniam Suppiah, 65, also expressed frustration after a recent trip to an Immigration office to renew his passport.

“I was told the office only accepted debit or credit cards and QR payments. Since I am used to using cash, I was forced to return home to get my son’s debit card and go back the next day.

“I feel so lost and frustrated. I’ve always used cash for all my financial transactions. Essential services should still offer this option. Right now, I feel as though I am no longer capable of functioning in this world,” he said.

While Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca) CEO Saravanan Thambirajah acknowledged the benefits of going cashless, he stressed the need for digital literacy programmes to help seniors navigate the systems effectively and safely.

“These programmes should also include training on recognising and avoiding scams, phishing attempts and other fraudulent activities so that the elderly will have the confidence to brave the modern financial landscape,” he said.

Saravanan also suggested introducing user-friendly interfaces with larger fonts, voice-guided navigation and dedicated helplines to improve accessibility for seniors.

He also urged regulatory bodies to mandate that businesses accept cash as legal tender, called for monitoring frameworks to address complaints about cash refusal, and for the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry to look into complaints.

“Malaysia can (learn) from international best practices, such as from Sweden, which mandates that cash remains acceptable despite cashless adoption. This ensures inclusivity for elderly and rural populations.

“Similarly, Singapore has introduced comprehensive digital literacy programmes and public-private partnerships to train seniors to use cashless systems.”

Saravanan emphasised that digitalisation should not come at the expense of vulnerable groups and that protecting cash usage, enhancing education and strengthening fraud prevention are key to safeguarding seniors and ensuring inclusivity in a cashless society.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Business School lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Ida Md Yasin said cashless payment systems bring significant benefits like reduced operational costs, increased efficiency and convenience for consumers.

She said the advantages are often inaccessible to older individuals due to their low digital literacy and lack of confidence in using modern technology.

“Many elderly individuals are unfamiliar with digital services and fear scams and fraud. Unlike younger generations, who are generally more tech-savvy, older Malaysians often find it daunting to transition to cashless systems.”

Finance Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying announced on Jan 15 that the latest Cashless Boleh 5.0 campaign has been expanded to include over 80 government agencies this year, which represents a significant step forward in enhancing the country’s cashless payment ecosystem.

The earlier Cashless Boleh 4.0 campaign had recorded 138.82 million transactions, accounting for 86% of transactions across 20 participating government agencies during its one-year implementation.

She added that the current campaign is an extension of the collaborative initiative between the Finance Ministry and Payment Networks Sdn Bhd, which began in 2019.