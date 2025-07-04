Elderly man charged for offensive Facebook remarks against King

SEPANG: A 61-year-old man was charged in the Sessions Court today for allegedly posting offensive remarks against His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on Facebook in February. The charges were not read out in court due to the accused’s health and hearing difficulties.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman allowed the accused to undergo psychiatric evaluation and set the next mention date for August 15. The prosecution was represented by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab and prosecuting officer Mohamad Azmir Mohd Razali.

An arrest warrant had previously been issued on June 20 after the accused failed to attend court twice. The charge falls under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a penalty of up to RM50,000 in fines, one year in jail, or both upon conviction. - Bernama