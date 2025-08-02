Elderly man drowns during a dip at Bachok beach

KOTA BHARU: A 63-year-old man drowned while taking a dip at Pantai Irama, Bachok, this morning.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Mohd Zamizi Mohamad said the station received an emergency call at 9.49 am before a team arrived at the location five minutes later.

“Upon the team’s arrival, the victim had already been found by members of the public. The elderly man was confirmed dead by medical personnel and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement today.