Elderly woman, granddaughter killed in house fire in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: An elderly woman and her 14-year-old granddaughter were found burnt to death in a house fire in Kampung Pulau Penampang, near the One Borneo shopping centre here early today.

The Operations centre of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), in a statement today, said the 80-year-old voman and the girl were found at 7.13 am and 7.33 am respectively.

“The fire involved a 90 per cent permanent house and also damaged in the fire was a Perodua Axia vehicle which was five per cent burnt due to the heat,” read the statement.

It said the department received a distress call at 5.22am via MERS and 20 firefighters from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), assisted by BBP Lintas (nine personnel) and BBP Penampang (two personnel) rushed to the scene of the incident, 14 kilometres away.

The fire was brought under control at 5.55 am and the the bodiers of the two victims were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action.

The Fire and Rescue department is investiogating the cause iof the fire.