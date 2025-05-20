SAMSUNG Electronics Malaysia has unveiled its highly anticipated 2025 television and premium soundbar lineup, setting the bar for a smarter, more personalised home entertainment.

Powered by the all-new Samsung Vision AI platform, the next-generation devices redefine what a television can do — acting not just as a display but as an intelligent companion designed to learn, adapt, and seamlessly integrate into everyday life.

“Samsung has always innovated with purpose. With Vision AI, we’re introducing a new era of intelligent screens that learn, adapt, and seamlessly fit into your daily life.

“This year’s lineup focuses on delivering personalised, immersive, and energy-efficient experiences – all from the comfort of your home,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics president Charles Kim.

Vision AI - Samsung’s smartest television platform

The centrepiece of Samsung’s 2025 range is Vision AI, a platform built on deep learning that enables televisions to understand content, user habits, and surroundings in real time.

With gesture controls powered by the Galaxy Watch7, users can navigate without a remote.

Features like Generative Wallpaper, facial recognition for emotional nuance, and real-time brightness adjustment bring new levels of interactivity and sophistication.

Neo QLED 8K: Elevating visual performance

Headlining the lineup is the Neo QLED 8K QN990F, powered by the cutting-edge NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, featuring 768 neural networks for real-time video and audio optimisation. With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, AI Motion Enhancer Pro, and Real Depth Enhancer Pro, viewers can expect cinematic visuals and lifelike realism, all wrapped in a sleek 13.1mm Infinity Air Design.

Vision AI Across the Entire Lineup

Samsung is expanding Vision AI to a wider range of models:

1. Neo QLED 4K QN90F: Features Quantum Matrix Technology and Pantone-validated colour accuracy.

2. OLED S95F & S90F: With glare-free OLED panels, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and up to 165Hz refresh rates.

3. QLED 2025 Series: Combines vibrant colour, smart features, and affordability — all Vision AI-enhanced.

The Frame Pro 2025: Where art meets technology

Not only that, the upgraded The Frame Pro now features Neo QLED Mini LED technology and intelligent upscaling, with an omnidirectional Wireless One Connect Box for clutter-free setups.

The refreshed Samsung Art Store includes over 3,000 curated works from global icons MoMA, Magritte, and Basquiat and new Art Store Streams, turning your living room into a personal gallery.

Q-Series Soundbars: Cinematic sound, smarter features

The 2025 Q-Series soundbar range — including models HW-Q990F, HW-Q930F, HW-Q800F, and HW-QS700F — delivers cinematic audio with Wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony.

New features include a 50% smaller subwoofer, Convertible Fit technology and SpaceFit Sound Pro that automatically adapts output based on setup position, ensuring optimal sound in any space.

Smarter living with SmartThings + Vision AI

Samsung’s 2025 televisions double as smart home hubs through the Tizen OS Home and SmartThings integration, connecting to Matter and HCA-compatible devices.

The new 3D Map View visualises connected homes, while Home Insights and Pet and Family Care features offer real-time updates and comfort-based automations — all protected by Samsung Knox Vault. It’s intelligent living, made effortless.

Consumers can pre-order Samsung’s 2025 AI TVs between May 13 and June 1, 2025 to enjoy:

- A premium soundbar worth up to RM6,499 with selected AI televisions

- A Customisable Bezel worth up to RM899 with selected The Frame models

- Additional savings of up to RM800 by redeeming the Samsung Reservation and a voucher (RM100)

Redeem all gifts via the Samsung Redemption Portal from May 13 to July 15, 2025, while stocks last.

Discover the future of home entertainment at the Samsung 2025 AI TV Roadshow, happening from May 21 to 25 2025 at 1 Utama Shopping Centre (Lower Ground Oval Concourse).

Get hands-on with the latest innovations and exclusive deals.