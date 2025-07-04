Elderly woman killed in fire which razes 16 squatter houses

BINTULU: An elderly woman was killed in a fire that destroyed 16 squatter houses along Sungai Plan, Jalan Tanjung Kidurong here today.

The charred body of Nuie Ipang, 77, was found at the scene after the blaze was brought under control by firemen from the Kidurong and Bintulu fire stations at 12.03 pm.

A spokesman of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said 92 residents from 16 families were made homeless by the fire.

He said the department was alerted to the fire at 11.06 am.

“The victim’s remains were handed over to the police at 2.12 pm for further action. The total number of victims involved comprised 67 adults and 25 children,“ he said.

The cause of the fire and losses suffered have yet to be determined.