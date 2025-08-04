S’gor govt grants RM7 million rental aid to affected residents

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated RM7.35 million for six months of rental assistance to 613 households affected by the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that each household will receive RM2,000 per month to help ease the financial burden caused by the tragic incident.

“The decision for rental assistance, instead of temporary shelters, was made to give affected families the flexibility to choose where they wish to live,” he told a press conference at the state secretariat office yesterday.

“Initially, we considered offering temporary housing, but some families expressed concerns that the locations were too far.”

The Gombak MP said the affected residents could opt to rent Airbnb units near Putra Heights, with the company offering two months of free rental to further ease their burden.

The 613 displaced households will also receive financial aid backed by the federal and Selangor governments, and Petronas.

Amirudin confirmed that the final list of home owners, including room renters residing in damaged units, was verified by the state government

on Sunday.

“For home owners whose properties were completely destroyed, Petronas will provide RM5,000, which will be distributed by the state government. Additionally, another RM5,000 will come from the federal government, bringing the total compensation

to RM10,000.

“For partially damaged properties, including tenant-occupied units, RM5,000 will be provided – RM2,500 from Petronas and RM2,500 from the

federal government.”

Amirudin said the estimated total damage to residences affected by the blaze is RM65.4 million.

He said inspections were carried out on 437 homes, which were classified as either completely destroyed, partially damaged, or affected but not burnt.

He added among them, 81 homes were completely destroyed with structural damage exceeding 40%, 81 were partially damaged and 57 were affected but not burnt, while 218 houses were not affected.

Amirudin praised enforcement agencies for their swift response in containing the blaze, estimating that their actions helped save RM285.9 million worth of assets and properties.

“The evaluation of destruction affecting public infrastructure and surrounding areas is still ongoing.”

The inspection radius has been extended from 290 square metres to 325 square metres to ensure a thorough assessment.

“To date, 151 houses have been declared safe, allowing owners and residents to return home. However, some homes may have minor damage, and owners will need to bear the cost of repairs.”

Amirudin also addressed concerns about students affected by the disaster, revealing that only 20% of affected students in the morning session attended school yesterday, despite transport services being provided.

The gas pipeline explosion on April 1 sent flames over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius, severely damaging homes and infrastructure.

A total of 1,254 people were affected. The explosion also left a massive crater measuring 9.8 metres deep and 21-by-24 metres wide.