Election Commission meeting on Oct 16 to set Sabah poll dates

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on October 16 to discuss key dates and other matters related to the 17th Sabah State Election.

EC secretary Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus stated that the commission received official notification of the dissolution of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly from Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya on October 7.

“As provided under Article 21(4) of the Sabah State Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days from the date of the dissolution,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor announced the dissolution on Monday at a press conference after a gathering with Sabah government state assemblymen at Menara Kinabalu.

Hajiji made the announcement after obtaining the consent of Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

The Sabah State Assembly comprises 79 seats with 73 elected and six appointed members.

The 2020 Sabah State Election saw Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, then part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition with Barisan Nasional and PBS, form the state government after winning 41 of the 73 contested seats.

Parti Warisan won 23 seats while Pakatan Harapan secured nine during the previous state election. – Bernama