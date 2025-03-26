Electrician jailed, fined for cheating over TNB meter modification

SHAH ALAM: An electrician was sentenced to six days’ jail and a fine of RM3,500, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for deceiving a man over a modification to a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) electricity meter.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin handed down the sentence on S. Thiagarajan, 40, who pleaded guilty to an alternative charge. He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest.

Thiagarajan was charged with cheating an owner of a business premises into handing him RM780 as an inducement to not report to TNB regarding the modification of an electricity meter at the premises.

The offence was committed in Puchong last March 20.

The charge was framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of five years’ jail, a fine or both upon conviction.

Earlier, during mitigation, Thiagarajan, unrepresented, said he had four young children to support and had no fixed income.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri Malaysian from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuted.