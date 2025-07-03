KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement action against individuals who touch on the 3R (race, religion and ruler) issues needs to be enhanced by relevant agencies to maintain peace and harmony in the country, said Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said that the power to take legal action against those who provoke these sensitive issues lies under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry, Royal Malaysia Police, Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Those ministries and agencies are responsible for taking legal action against individuals who provoke the 3R issues,” he said in a post on X.

Explaining the role of the Ministry of National Unity in addressing the issue, Aaron said the ministry is focusing on efforts through reformative approaches and interventions, including conducting monitoring through the eSepakat system, which is a mechanism for managing unity issues to be channeled to relevant agencies.

Apart from that, he said the ministry also provides mediation services through 571 Community Mediators who play a role in helping to defuse conflicts and offer alternative dispute resolution through the Community Mediation Centre, without having to go through the legal process.

Aaron said the Unity Issues Management Committee, which consists of 12 ministries and agencies, allows immediate follow-up steps to be taken.

The Unity Analytics Dashboard also allows the ministry to identify hotspots to focus on through intervention programmes, in addition to implementing programmes and campaigns that can unite the people, he added.