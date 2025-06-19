Enforcement actions taken in accordance with SOPs - MBSP

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) said all enforcement actions taken by its officers are conducted fairly and professionally, in accordance with legal provisions and standard operating procedures (SOP).

In a statement today, MBSP said it is aware of a video circulating on TikTok that alleges misconduct in the seizure and return of confiscated items by its enforcement officers.

“Anyone with disputes or allegations should lodge an official complaint with MBSP to enable the matter to be reviewed and investigated based on evidence and facts.

“The spread of unverified information does not help the situation and may mislead the public and disrupt legitimate enforcement efforts,” the statement said.

MBSP also reaffirmed its commitment to accountability and integrity, stating that it will not tolerate any form of misconduct by its personnel and that disciplinary action will be taken if there is a breach of the code of conduct.

The council added that it will continue to carry out enforcement duties responsibly, firmly and transparently, in line with its mandate to safeguard public interests and the sustainability of the city.

Earlier, a man uploaded a video to his TikTok account, accusing MBSP enforcement officers of failing to return all confiscated items to traders despite full payment of the issued compound.