PUTRAJAYA: Enforcement operations against signboard violations are not carried out under pressure from any party or individual but rather to ensure adherence to the prevailing regulations, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

She said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), under the Advertisement (Federal Territories) By-Laws 1982 and the Local Government Act 1976, mandates that the use of the national language be prioritised on premises signboards.

“Letters and words in the national language must be prioritised and displayed in larger sizes compared to those in other languages.

“All signboards must also obtain visual approval from Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) as a mandatory document for applying for DBKL approval,” she said in a statement today.

She emphasised that Malaysia upholds the principle of the rule of law, where laws and regulations are enforced to ensure justice and societal harmony.

“Therefore, all parties, regardless of background, must comply with these laws and regulations,” she said.

Dr Zaliha also stressed that DBKL’s enforcement actions are carried out with her knowledge as the minister responsible for Federal Territories.

“This decision is consistent with the approach taken since the issue of Jalan Silang being referred to as ‘Mini Dhaka’ first arose,” she added.

To date, she said, a total of 13 operations have been conducted, 264 notices issued, and 36 premises have faced enforcement actions regarding signboard issues.

Offences include using signboards without a DBKL permit or displaying signboards that do not comply with the approved permit.

Dr Zaliha called on all parties, including politicians, to stop politicising DBKL’s enforcement actions.

Ahead of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026, she urged all parties to work together to uphold the national language as a symbol of the country’s identity.

“Kuala Lumpur, as the country’s main gateway, should reflect our national identity by showcasing the national language clearly and proudly,” she added.

Previously, it was reported that the Malaysian Chinese Restaurant Association claimed that their businesses were facing increased operating costs due to the crackdown on signboards by DBKL.