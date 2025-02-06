KUALA LUMPUR: Enforcement agencies in the country have expressed appreciation for the call made by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, urging them to carry out their duties with integrity to ensure continued public trust and respect for the uniformed services.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Royal Address was a timely reminder that aligns closely with the core principles of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), “Firm, Fair and Prudent”, in performing their roles to uphold the law and maintain national security.

“PDRM underscores the importance of integrity as the core foundation of every action taken by its personnel. Integrity is a trust and responsibility borne by every member of the force, in line with Islamic teachings which call for honesty, sincerity, and justice in all undertakings,” he said in a statement today.

According to Razarudin, the police force will continue to improve integrity, reinforce good governance within the force, and combat all forms of misconduct to ensure that its image remains respected by the public.

“PDRM stands firmly behind His Majesty’s order and affirms that every member of the force will continue to uphold noble values in carrying out their duties for the sake of religion, race, and nation,” he emphasised.

Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that His Majesty’s mandate must be upheld, adding that all enforcement agencies in the country must maintain integrity in carrying out the trust bestowed upon them by the people.

“We serve the people, and they deserve good, efficient, trustworthy, and people-friendly service that is free from corruption, abuse, and misconduct.

“His Majesty’s order comes at a crucial time as we rebuild our nation’s economy towards becoming a high-income country. A nation plagued by corruption will inevitably collapse and be ruined,” he told Bernama.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said His Majesty’s directive must be carried out with integrity and trustworthiness, as any misconduct by individuals will affect the reputation of the entire force.

Earlier, when speaking during the Royal Address at the Investiture Ceremony for 2025, in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara, His Majesty called on all enforcement agencies to prioritise integrity and courage in performing their duties to maintain public trust and respect for their uniforms.