KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s recent humanitarian engagement with Myanmar’s military leadership does not constitute political recognition of the junta but is a time-sensitive and pragmatic effort to deliver aid following a deadly earthquake.

Member of Parliament for Bakri, Tan Hong Pin, in a statement on Thursday (April 17) said that while Malaysia acknowledges the importance of engaging with all relevant stakeholders -- including Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) -- it is imperative to emphasise that the current interaction with the military authorities is strictly humanitarian in nature.

“It does not signal political recognition of the junta. Instead, it is a pragmatic and time-sensitive effort to facilitate the effective delivery of aid to those most affected by the recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake, which has claimed over 3,600 lives and left more than 6.3 million people in need,” he said.

The response comes following criticism from former Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, who questioned Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s engagement with Myanmar’s military leadership during the recent humanitarian mission.

Tan said Saifuddin’s remarks overlooked the core purpose of the visit, which was to ensure urgent life-saving assistance could be extended to those impacted by the natural disaster.

“While we respect differing views on foreign policy approaches, it is crucial to distinguish between political posturing and urgent humanitarian action,” he said.

He further clarified that Anwar’s visit was not a deviation from ASEAN’s collective stance, but rather “a move made with the full knowledge and support of ASEAN leaders, driven by the pressing need to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar”.

Tan acknowledged that during Saifuddin’s tenure as Foreign Minister under the previous administration, Malaysia had maintained a policy of non-engagement with the Myanmar junta.

However, he emphasised that current conditions called for a humanitarian rather than political response.

“This is not about legitimising any regime. It is about saving lives and ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most,” he added.

The humanitarian mission, which aligns with Malaysia’s pledge of RM10 million in aid, includes the deployment of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART).

Anwar’s discussions also aimed at extending the ceasefire between the military and rebel groups to ensure safe and unhindered relief operations.

“Malaysia remains firmly committed to the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus and continues to advocate for a peaceful, inclusive and democratic resolution to the crisis in Myanmar.

“However, in times of natural disaster, political considerations must not impede life-saving aid efforts,” Tan stated.

He urged all stakeholders, both within and beyond ASEAN, to support efforts that prioritise the welfare of the Myanmar people and to respond to the humanitarian crisis with unity and responsibility.

On March 30, 50 SMART personnel, comprising members from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, and Fire and Rescue Department, were dispatched to Myanmar to assist in search and rescue operations following the earthquake.