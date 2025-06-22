JOHOR BAHRU: A routine errand turned into a nightmare for a worker who was forced to abandon his company’s new lorry as fire rapidly spread from a nearby engine oil storage facility.

Aiman Abdullah, 23, had gone to a recycling centre to purchase a used water tank when the blaze broke out.

“The fire started around 12.30 pm. I saw thick smoke and flames coming from the section where hundreds of drums and oil containers were stored,” said a visibly shaken Aiman, speaking to Bernama at the site today.

Trapped inside the compound, he was advised by firefighters not to drive out through the main entrance due to the danger.

He parked the one-tonne lorry further and fled through a narrow path to a nearby construction site about 100 metres away.

Hoping the distance would spare the vehicle, he watched helplessly as the fire, fuelled by leaking engine oil, quickly engulfed it, reducing it to a charred metal frame.

Yesterday, the Fire and Rescue Department reported receiving a distress call at 12.54 pm. The blaze destroyed five premises over roughly 1,000 square metres, including a used engine oil storage area, a recycling facility, a soap-making factory, a lorry parking site, and a construction material store. Fifteen vehicles were also reported lost.

As of midday today, thick smoke was still seen billowing from the site, although firefighters confirmed 80 per cent of the fire had been extinguished.

The burnt-out remains of lorries, motorcycles, cars and metal scraps drew crowds from surrounding areas, including residents of Taman Megah Ria, just 50 metres from the site.

Long-time resident Lim Cheng Woon, 50, said he was unaware such a hazardous facility was located so close to his home.

“We didn’t even know there was an engine oil storage next to our houses until the fire happened. We sincerely hope it gets relocated. We don’t want another disaster like this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Johor Department of Environment (DOE) confirmed that no abnormal readings of ammonia or other hazardous emissions had been detected in the vicinity.