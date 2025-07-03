Engineer denies soliciting RM13k bribe in Butterworth court case

BUTTERWORTH: An engineer has pleaded not guilty to soliciting a RM13,000 bribe from a company director in a case linked to procurement approvals.

Mohamed Rizal Salim, 40, denied the charge during his Sessions Court hearing before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

The prosecution alleged that Rizal, then a Grade J41 civil engineer at the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), sought the bribe from HHSB Enterprise director Toh Kean Hin in March 2022. The money was reportedly an inducement to approve procurement works for the company. The offence allegedly occurred at the DID Barat Daya District Engineer’s Office.

Rizal faces charges under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher. Deputy public prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee proposed bail at RM15,000, but the defence argued for a lower sum.

Defence counsel Aqmarul Aqil Ismail highlighted Rizal’s financial struggles, stating his client supports his wife and four children on a RM6,000 monthly salary while covering rent for two homes, including one for his ailing mother. The court granted bail at RM10,000 with conditions, including monthly MACC reporting and passport surrender. The next mention is set for August 8.