SHAH ALAM: Local entrepreneurs are encouraged to take part in entrepreneurship training programmes to strengthen their management skills and ensure their businesses remain sustainable and competitive.

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Seri R Ramanan said aspiring and existing entrepreneurs can benefit from various programmes offered by agencies under his ministry to improve their operations.

He said many business owners understand how to run their businesses, but often face challenges in managing costs related to logistics, electricity, and manpower.

“There’s also a need to understand how to prepare proper audited accounts, which can help maximise savings. That’s why training like this is so valuable,” he said after launching the TEKUN Nasional Basic Entrepreneurship Seminar here today.

Ramanan emphasised the government’s continued commitment to building an inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem through holistic support.

He added that, as of April 30, TEKUN Nasional has approved RM252 million in financing for 11,698 entrepreneurs this year.