Envoys urged to continue enhancing Malaysia’s reputation

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed his hope that heads of Malaysia’s diplomatic missions abroad will carry out their responsibilities with dedication and a high level of commitment.

He noted that this is essential to ensure they continue to uphold Malaysia’s reputation on the international stage.

“I received a courtesy call from two heads of Malaysia’s diplomatic missions who will begin their assignments abroad at the end of this month, namely Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Canada Datuk Dr Shazelina Zainul Abidin and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Algeria Rizany Irwan Muhamad Mazlan.

“We had the opportunity to exchange views on potential areas of cooperation to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in the sectors of tourism, education, and the halal industry,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that the extensive experience of both envoys would open up investment opportunities that could benefit the countries.

In the brief meeting, he also conveyed his best wishes for Shazelina and Rizany Irwan, hoping for a smooth journey to their respective destinations.