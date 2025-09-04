PUTRAJAYA: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) has confirmed a significant disruption to both KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit train services due to the act of vandalism involving a series of cable thefts followed by disruption to the signalling system at Bandar Tasik Selatan Station yesterday.

ERL, in a statement today, said the first cable cut incident took place at KM48.5 between Salak Tinggi station and KLIA Terminal 1 (T1) around 6.20 am and the combined service for KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit was activated at 6.58 am from KLIA Terminal 2 (T2) and 7 am from KL Sentral.

“Train shuttle service was also provided from Salak Tinggi station to KL Sentral at 7.40 am to address the morning rush hour crowd. Normal train services resume at 10 am from KL Sentral and 9.48 am from KLIA T2,” it said.

The second cable cut happened at KM43.1 at 5.52 pm between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya and Salak Tinggi stations, resulting in all trains experiencing delay between seven to 10 minutes in arrival time.

Another incident involving disruption to the signalling system at Bandar Tasik Selatan station resulting in all train services being suspended at 9.57 pm.

Following the incident, ERL said it initiated train shuttle service between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station to KLIA T2, which started at 10.20 pm with a frequency of every 20 minutes, while passengers heading to KL Sentral from Putrajaya and Cyberjaya were advised to seek alternative transport.

ERL explained that the third cable cut occurred at 4.47 am today at KM47.2 between Salak Tinggi station and KLIA T1, and shortly after, a fourth cable cut was reported at KM40.6 at approximately 5.20 am between Salak Tinggi station and Putrajaya & Cyberjaya station.

“These unfortunate incidents have affected our train operations and passengers’ journey to their destination. Our team is currently working around the clock to restore full service. We understand the impact these disruptions have had on our passengers, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or delays caused,” ERL said.

Passengers are also advised to plan their journey accordingly and follow ERL’s social media platform for the latest train service updates. Passengers who are affected with this incident may request a refund by emailing CustomerEnquiry@KLIAekspres.com.