LABUAN: The supply of essential goods in Labuan remains stable despite increased demand ahead of the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations, says Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Labuan director Junaidah Arbain.

She assured the public that controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil, and flour were available in sufficient quantities, and that weekly reports submitted by wholesalers had consistently indicated steady stock levels and effective distribution channels.

“Our enforcement officers conduct regular inspections at supermarkets and hypermarkets to ensure the availability of these essential items.

“We made inspections at Bataras Hypermarket, sugar wholesaler Saza Rice, and Family Mart to verify stock levels...inspections confirmed that supplies remain adequate, alleviating concerns over potential shortages during the festive season,” Junaidah told reporters after an inspection of the Bataras Hypermarket here today.

Meanwhile, Junaidah urged the public to remain calm and refrain from panic buying, assuring that the ministry was closely monitoring the situation.

She also reminded retailers and sundry shop operators to comply with regulations and avoid hoarding essential goods, as such actions could disrupt market stability.

“The ministry will continue its enforcement efforts to prevent price manipulation and ensure fair access to essential goods for all consumers...any incidents of hoarding or unethical pricing can be reported to the KPDN for immediate action,” she said.