Al-Sultan Abdullah visits encroached land in Raub

RAUB: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the site of land encroached upon with durian plantations at Batu 3 Sungai Ruan-Sungai Klau here.

His Highness personally drove a four-wheel drive vehicle to the hilly, sloping location, accompanied by his son, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah acknowledged the challenges faced by enforcement authorities, but emphasised that enforcement efforts must continue and be intensified with prudence and discipline.

“I was shocked when I was informed that 10,521 hectares (26,000 acres) of land in Raub had been encroached upon... I want the state government to be firm on this matter. We must find the best solution, and as soon as possible, we cannot allow this activity, not only in Raub but also throughout Pahang.

“The next action is for all parties to work together; we cannot allow this illegal activity to continue. Any party wishing to apply for land ownership should follow the proper channels and adhere to the stipulated procedures,“ said Al-Sultan Abdullah when met by reporters at the location.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Secretary Datuk Nazri Abu Bakar and State Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman.

The Sultan said that enforcement action against land encroachment reflects the government’s firm direction in managing land affairs in the state in a more organised and orderly manner.

“We are working to resolve this issue in stages, it cannot be done all at once. It is quite complex, at least we now have a clear direction. If left unchecked, this encroachment problem will persist. Appropriate actions will be taken and harsher penalties will be imposed,“ said His Highness.

The Sultan of Pahang also expressed regret over the state of the Cameron Highlands, particularly in the Bertam Valley area, which he described as having become a ‘plastic forest’.

“I often go there, and every time I fly over Bertam Valley, I feel saddened. What used to be a forest now appears as a plastic forest... We will examine the situation and take appropriate follow-up,“ said His Highness.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed by the Head of the Pahang Enforcement Unit, Saifullah Muhammad Ali, about enforcement actions that have been implemented and those planned for encroached areas.