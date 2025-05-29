KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has expressed her appreciation to all media practitioners who play an important role as a link between the government and the community.

Through a video recording on Facebook in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 today, Fadhlina expressed her gratitude to all media practitioners who have practised high integrity and become a voice for the people, especially by bringing transparent and authentic news.

“On this special day, I would like to wish all media practitioners a Happy National Journalists’ Day 2025, who are committed and work tirelessly to deliver accurate information to the public.

“Thank you very much for the struggle to raise the voice of the people with full transparency and integrity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UNiMAP) through a post on Facebook expressed its appreciation to all journalists have been tirelessly delivering the truth.

“UniMAP greatly appreciates the important role of journalists in recording achievements, voicing the aspirations of campus residents and bringing knowledge and innovation closer to the community. Thank you for continuing to be a bridge between the academic world and the community,” the post said.

HAWANA is celebrated on May 29 every year, and for 2025, the HAWANA Main Event will be held on June 14 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the celebration with an estimated attendance of about 1,000 media practitioners from home and abroad.

HAWANA, organised by the Ministry of Communications with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, will feature various events, including the Pantun Festival on May 31 and a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3 as well as a media forum co-organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.

HAWANA, which is entering its fifth edition this year after its first edition in 2018, is an annual event that brings together media practitioners to appreciate their role and contributions to national development.