Trump plays golf in Scotland amid protests and tight security

TURNBERRY: US President Donald Trump spent his first full day in Scotland playing golf at his Turnberry resort under heavy security, as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in major cities to protest his visit. Accompanied by his son Eric and US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens, Trump waved to photographers while navigating the scenic course, which was transformed into a high-security zone with road closures and police checkpoints.

Security personnel, including officers on quad bikes and with sniffer dogs, patrolled the area, while Secret Service snipers monitored vantage points. Nearby Prestwick Airport saw crowds gather to catch a glimpse of Air Force One upon Trump’s arrival on Friday evening.

Despite professing a love for Scotland, Trump’s political controversies and business dealings have strained his relationship with locals. Speaking to reporters, he criticized European migration policies and renewable energy efforts, stating, “You better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore.” He also condemned wind energy, saying, “Stop the windmills. You’re ruining your countries.”

Protests erupted in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, organized by the Stop Trump Coalition, with demonstrators holding signs like “Scotland hates Trump” and waving Palestinian flags. Amy Hanlon, a protester in Aberdeen, voiced opposition to US policies, saying, “I am here because of fascism in America under Trump’s rule. I am here because of genocide in Gaza.”

However, not all locals opposed his visit. At Prestwick Airport, supporters welcomed Trump with signs reading “Welcome Trump” and “Make America Great Again.” Lee McLean, a resident from Kilmarnock, praised Trump’s focus on national interests, stating, “Most politicians should really be looking at the best interests of their own country first.”

Trump’s visit blends leisure with diplomacy, including trade discussions with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He is also set to open a new golf course in Aberdeenshire before returning to the US on Tuesday. A state visit to the UK in September will see him hosted by King Charles III. - AFP