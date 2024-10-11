Establishment of Digital Ministry a challenge, but progressing well – Gobind

SHAH ALAM: The creation of the Digital Ministry presented a challenge as it was a new initiative, but progress has been smooth and efficient since its establishment, said Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Reflecting on his return to the Cabinet to head the ministry following the December 2023 Cabinet reshuffle, Gobind acknowledged that it was not an easy task as it required building the ministry from the ground up.

“When Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asked me to consider the formation of a new ministry, it was indeed a challenge,“ said Gobind who is the DAP National Deputy Chairman.

“At that time, DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke and I discussed the matter, and we knew we had to proceed.

“We set things in motion, starting a completely new ministry. It wasn’t easy, as we had to lay the foundation from scratch,“ the Damansara MP said in his opening speech at the 2024 Selangor DAP Convention here today.

Also present were Loke, the Minister of Transport; Selangor Pakatan Harapan Chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari; Parti Amanah Negara Selangor Chairman Izham Hashim and Selangor UMNO Liaison Deputy Chairman Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz.

Gobind said the ministry has been able to effectively carry out its tasks after 10 months since its establishment.

According to the Digital Ministry’s official website, the ministry was officially established on Dec 12, 2023, with the mission to lead the country’s digital transformation.

The ministry was formed by realigning functions from the former Ministry of Communications and Digital to enable more focused, holistic, and efficient implementation of digital initiatives.

In addition, the digitalisation functions previously managed by the Modernisation of Administration and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) have been enhanced through its restructuring into the National Digital Department (JDN), which now comes under the Digital Ministry.