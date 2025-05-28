KUALA LUMPUR: Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu emphasised that all government decisions, including the cessation of price controls and chicken subsidies as well as the retargeting of egg subsidies, were made based on thorough research and consideration for the long-term interests of the people.

He said that although not all policies have an immediate impact, with a clear direction and consistent implementation, the results will be reaped together.

Taking the example of the retargeting of egg subsidies, he acknowledged that it was a difficult but necessary decision, and the step was taken after observing stable production costs and guaranteed supply, as during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“Since 2022, the government has spent RM2.5 billion on egg subsidies, a large figure that is unsustainable if continued.

“Another thing, subsidies have also been enjoyed by the wealthy and foreigners. It’s unfair. So we redirect to projects that truly help the people in line with MADANI values,” he said in a Facebook post today.

From May 1, the egg subsidy was reduced from 10 sen to five sen per egg and will be fully removed on Aug 1.

Commenting on the decision to end price controls and chicken subsidies starting Nov 1, 2023, Mohamad said the decision was made so that the savings obtained could be channelled back into the livestock sector in a more organised manner.

“We want the old chicken coops to be reopened, the farming system to be upgraded, and small farmers to be given financing facilities. The goal is to increase the country’s chicken production and ensure food security for the people,“ he said.

The matter was shared by the Kota Raja member of parliament during a visit to the Nanyang Siang Pau office this afternoon.

In that meeting, Mohamad expressed appreciation to the media practitioners who have long been the conveyors of information, educators of society, and guardians of the boundary of truth.

He said that media practitioners have a significant role in building a positive narrative, fostering a spirit of unity, and helping to shape a mature and responsible society.

“Bang Mat wants to see all the nation’s children, whether Malay, Chinese, Indian, Iban or Kadazan, and everyone else, continue to progress and prosper in a harmonious country.The media must also play an important role in realising this dream of making Malaysia a peaceful, prosperous country with united citizens,“ he added.