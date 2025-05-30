PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Week at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan focuses on opportunities to explore market expansion at the international level.

In addition to strengthening strategic networks, KPDN’s participation in the expo is an important manifestation of the whole-of-nation concept approach in helping KPDN fulfil its mandate more effectively, in line with the goals of MADANI Malaysia.

“The key events lined up throughout the KPDN Week at the expo include upholding the Retail Digitalisation Initiative (REDI) initiative, which has been chosen by the Japan Association for the 2025 Exposition, as the main organiser, to promote the theme for the week, that is “The Future of Community and Mobility’.

“This initiative is showcased through sharing sessions by panellists under the topic ‘Retail Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI): Driving Cashless Adoption and Technology in Rural Malaysia’, the KPDN said in a statement today.

The session also highlights the success of the government’s strategic collaboration with industry players, namely Malaysian e-wallet providers like TNG Digital Sdn Bhd and Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) as well as retain entrepreneur representatives in providing exposure to rural traders regarding operating businesses digitally.

In addition to the REDI initiative and the involvement of strategic partners of e-wallet providers, the interactive approach at the KPDN booth also witnessed the presence of direct-selling industry players under the Direct Selling Association of Malaysia (DSAM) and Malaysia Direct Distribution Association (MDDA).

“The KPDN, as the regulator of this industry, also provides the KPDN Week platform to assist in promoting Malaysia’s direct-selling products as well as connecting them with strategic partners in Japan to pave the way towards market access and collaborative networks,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), which is an agency under KPDN, is also taking part in raising the visibility of the government’s efforts in the protection and registration of intellectual property.

This includes sharing innovative sketches of batik motifs using eco-friendly clay patented by MyIPO as well as the protection and registration of Geographical Indications such as the Melaka Nyonya Kebaya, Terengganu Copper and Selangor Wau Kapal.

The KPDN added that the exhibition not only allows international visitors to get to know locally-made products but is an important step in upholding intellectual property as a catalyst for knowledge-based economic development that can attract investors.

The six-month-long Osaka Expo runs from April 13-Oct 13 while the KPDN Week is from May 25-June 1.