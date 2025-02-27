Ex-1MDB chairman grilled over claim he was not Najib’s proxy

PUTRAJAYA: Former chairman of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin was grilled by the prosecution team

about his claim that he was not a proxy for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the former premier’s trial over alleged misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

Che Lodin, 75, who is the 12th defence witness, was asked during cross-examination by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar the reason he made such a statement when nothing about his relationship with Najib was mentioned in his 211-page witness statement.

Kamal Baharin: Tan Sri, do you agree with me that your witness statement does not mention anything about your relationship or acquaintance with Datuk Seri Najib?

Che Lodin: Yes, I confirmed it.

Kamal Baharin: However, suddenly in your witness statement, you deny that you are not Datuk Seri Najib’s proxy. Why did you suddenly deny it? Why you talked about it?

Che Lodin said his opinion of a proxy is someone who takes care of his interests and puts shares in his name.

“I always view these kinds of appointments professionally. To say that I am close to Najib, perhaps not...I have known him for almost 40 to 50 years. When I was with the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT), Datuk Seri Najib was my then-minister (Minister of Defence). However, most of our interactions were on a formal basis.

“I knew Najib on a professional basis after he became the Menteri Besar of Pahang. I served under him for a year in that capacity,“ he said, referring to his tenure as general manager at the state-owned Fraser’s Hill Development Corporation.

After his tenure at Fraser’s Hill Development Corporation, Che Lodin was made LTAT’s deputy general manager in 1982 and then became LTAT’s chief executive officer until 2018.

Che Lodin was also the group managing director of Boustead Holdings Bhd from 2010 to 2018.

The witness also explained that both companies were linked to the Ministry of Defence, and during his tenure at both companies, Najib was the minister in charge from 1990 to 1995 and again from 1999 to 2008.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing continues on Monday.