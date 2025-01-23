SIBU: A former female employee of a unit trust management company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust involving client investment funds totalling RM263,296.12.

Alina Tommy, 32, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Musyiri Peet.

The court set Feb 24 for case management and allowed the accused to be released on bail of RM10,000 with two sureties.

Alina is accused of committing the offence at a unit trust company here between 2020 and March 2024.

She is charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for not less than one year and not more than 14 years, with whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Amirul Hakim Mohamad Zamri appeared for the prosecution prosecuted the case, while the accused was represented by counsel Yap Hoi Liong.