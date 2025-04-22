PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his appreciation to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and related agencies for their excellent security control during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit to Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the Prime Minister also conveyed that Xi was also grateful for the country’s extraordinary security measures during his stay in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, at the end of (President Xi’s) visit that night, I read the Prime Minister’s WhatsApps to the Cabinet group.

“President Xi Jinping whispered ‘thank you for the extraordinary security” to the Prime Minister before he boarded the plane home,” he said.

He said this when addressing the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said PDRM and related agencies had carried out the security duties for the state guests very well.

“It was indeed extraordinary control... control by closing the road (as well as) by helicopter, we have three layers (of security) for the accommodation,” he said.

President Xi began his state visit to Malaysia from April 15 to 17 at the invitation of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

The visit is Xi’s second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, after his first visit in 2013 which saw the two countries raise diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The visit is part of the Chinese President’s series of visits to the three Southeast Asian countries, which earlier took him to Vietnam. This is his first series of state visits this year.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974 and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the achievement last year.

Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years.

In 2024, the total trade between the two countries is worth RM484.12 billion, accounting for 16.8 per cent of Malaysia’s total global trade of RM2.88 trillion.