Exceptional accounting student dies in six-vehicle collision

KUALA LUMPUR: An exceptional accounting student, who previously ranked second in the world for the Foundations in Accountancy (FIA) examination of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), tragically lost his life in a six-vehicle collision on Jalan Hulu Langat-Ampang yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said that Aysar Zahran Saiful Alimin, 20, who was unemployed, died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a Perodua Alza that swerved into the opposite lane during the incident at around 4.45 pm.

The accident also involved three other motorcycles and a Perodua Bezza, all of which were travelling from Hulu Langat to Ampang.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others, including the motorcycle rider and pillion rider, sustained injuries and were transported to Ampang Hospital for treatment.

“The drivers of both cars were unharmed. It is understood that the victims involved in the accident ranged in age from 17 to 38 years old,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the driver of the Perodua Alza, a 27-year-old man, had been arrested, and a remand application would be submitted today. The vehicle was also sent to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) for inspection, while the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Naazron added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer Inspector Narolhisyam Endi, at 019-589 7115.

Meanwhile, Tymba Education Group, in a post on its Instagram account, shared that Aysar Zahran was an exceptional student who had previously secured first place in Malaysia and second place globally for the FIA ACCA Management Information 1 (MA1) examination in December 2023.

The post also mentioned that Aysar Zahran was a former student of the organisation.