Express bus drivers struggle with low pay, poor welfare

PETALING JAYA: Express bus drivers are frequently forced to take long-distance routes to make up for the low income they earn per trip.

Based on feedback, some receive as little as RM45 for over 10 hours of driving.

To make ends meet, many are left with no choice but to regularly work without a co-driver.

This is despite the increased risk of fatigue, which could lead to road crashes, in addition to the heightened likelihood of receiving summonses from the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Several express bus drivers revealed the situation when met by theSun at their rest area near Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

“I drive the Larkin (Johor Baru)–TBS route and we are only paid RM90 for the return trip. Normally, it takes five hours one way and we get three to four hours of rest before heading back to the original location.

“As the rules state that a route of 300km and above requires two drivers, we have to split the payment between us,” said one driver on condition of anonymity.

“Despite our low income, we remain the usual target for enforcement agencies. For this upcoming Hari Raya, my boss told me I need to drive alone from Larkin to TBS as there were no extra drivers available to partner with me.

“All the seats are booked, so there’s nothing I can say to change the situation. I can only ask that the company bear the cost of any summonses I might receive,” he added.

With years of experience behind the wheel, he said bus drivers were often fined for trivial matters, including wearing the wrong footwear and eating snacks while driving.

“We have to pay these fines ourselves, but nobody cares about our welfare.”

Another driver, who wanted to be known only as Zack, said only a handful of companies provide drivers with a basic salary.

“If we had another source of income, of course we would switch professions. Most of us have to make ourselves available to drive almost daily. Some only get to rest when the vehicle is sent for repairs,” he said.

Zack, who usually drives the Penang–Kuala Lumpur route, said there were times he would not see his family for almost a month.

“Most of us take safety precautions to ensure we reach our destination safely. We get enough rest and sleep, especially when we know we don’t have a partner.

“Most of the buses are equipped with speed limiters, which is good, but many stretches along the North–South Expressway still lack proper street lighting. That would help reduce incidents,” he said.

Among the poorly lit stretches he highlighted were Jelapang, Bukit Gantang, Yong Peng and Pagoh.

Meanwhile, the main issue for drivers heading to the East Coast is the poor road condition.

“Things will be tougher for those heading to the East Coast as the traffic jams are usually terrible.

“With fatigue setting in due to crawling traffic, bad road conditions could prove costly,” said a driver who declined to be named.

theSun had previously highlighted the issue of driver shortages in the country.

Pan Malaysia Bus Operators Association president Datuk Mohamad Ashfar Ali warned that the situation threatens the viability and sustainability of the industry.

Mohamad Ashfar said the affected sector – which includes cargo lorries, express buses and transport services for factory workers, students and tourists – is facing a shortage of about 5,000 drivers.

This has made it difficult for operators to comply with the second-driver rule for long-distance journeys.