PUTRAJAYA: The extended implementation of the Basic Contribution of Rahmah (SARA) to 5.4 million recipients starting April 1, will greatly benefit the people as well as help recipients purchase food items and basic necessities.

In a weekly press conference here today, MADANI Government Spokesperson and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the amount to be received will range from between RM50 to RM200 per month for the stated period.

“We can download the FAQ of frequently asked questions prepared by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) which also contains all 3,500 premises that can be visited to make purchases using MyKad nationwide,“ he said.

He said SARA, which is credited monthly in MyKad, can be used until Dec 31.

“It is for the use of buying basic food items, personal hygiene items, medicine and school supplies,“ he said.

Earlier, the MADANI Government announced the extension of the implementation of SARA to 5.4 million recipients starting April 1, an increase of almost eight times, compared to the existing 700,000 recipients.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance said eligible recipients will receive assistance of up to RM2,100, an increase of 75 per cent compared to RM1,200 in 2024.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement that SARA is a targeted aid approach, with part of the increase in national revenue and savings from subsidy expenditure being redistributed to help those who are truly in need.

The Finance Minister said the distribution of SARA through MyKad was also targeted as the method ensured that the target group received its benefits in the form of basic goods.