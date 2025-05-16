PUTRAJAYA: A Facebook user is being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for allegedly uploading content with racial undertones that could stir ethnic sensitivities in Sarawak.

In a statement today, MCMC said the individual gave a statement at the Lenggeng Police Station in Negeri Sembilan yesterday.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions and action,” it said.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC reminded the public to act responsibly and ethically when sharing or uploading content online.

It also stressed that the dissemination of offensive material - especially content touching on race, religion and royalty, is a serious offence and will not be tolerated.

“Stern action will be taken against any violation of the law, regardless of the individual’s background or position,” the statement read.

MCMC reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and harmonious cyberspace in line with efforts to strengthen national unity and preserve peace among Malaysia’s multiracial society.