Tropical storm bears down on Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A tropical storm bore down on Mexico’s Pacific coast Tuesday, likely strengthening to a hurricane bringing life-threatening heavy rains in the days to come, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

By lunchtime Tuesday, storm Erick had reached maximum sustained winds of nearly 50 miles (85 kilometers) an hour with higher gusts, according to the center.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Erick is expected to become a hurricane by tonight or early Wednesday,“ it added.

“Erick is forecast to be near or at major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of southern Mexico Wednesday night and Thursday.”

The NHC said Erick could produce rainfall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero yielding “life threatening flooding and mudslides.”

Somewhat less heavy rains were predicted for the states of Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged the population to be alert to storm warnings.

“There is a possibility it will evolve into a Category 2 hurricane and make landfall tomorrow, Wednesday,“ she wrote on X.

A Category 2 hurricane implies dangerous winds. The most perilous category is 5.

Mexico sees major storms every year, usually between May and November.

In October 2023, the port of Acapulco was struck by Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that killed at least 50 people and left a trail of destruction.

John, a Category 3 storm that hit in September last year, caused about 15 deaths.