TAMPIN: A 20-year-old factory worker was killed after his motorcycle reportedly hit a buffalo at KM5 of Jalan Tampin Kuala Pilah, near Kampung Sri Repah, yesterday.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said the male victim, who was riding a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle, sustained severe head injuries in the 8 pm incident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: Woman killed after colliding into dead cow in Kelantan

“Investigations revealed that the accident occurred while the motorcyclist was on his way from his home in Kampung Berambai, Johol, to his workplace at a factory in Melaka.

“The victim was unable to avoid the buffalo, which came into his path, and crashed into it,“ he said in a statement here today.

ALSO READ: 30-year-old driver tragically killed after car hits cow on North-South Expressway