Factory worker loses RM500k in online investment scam in Muar

MUAR: A 46-year-old factory worker lost nearly RM500,000 after falling victim to an online investment scam promising unrealistically high returns.

The victim, who lodged a police report yesterday, was lured by an advertisement on social media in early May.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said the victim clicked on a link and was later contacted via WhatsApp by an unknown individual.

The scammer instructed him to download an app called “PHG PLUS,“ which guaranteed returns of 50% within a week and 500% in six months.

“Believing the promises, the victim deposited a total of RM488,740 into six different accounts through 39 transactions between May 21 and July 21, 2025,“ Raiz Mukhliz said in a statement.

The victim only realised he had been cheated when he tried to withdraw what was supposedly RM6 million in profits.

He was then asked to pay an additional RM600,000 for “income tax” before any withdrawal could be processed.

The case is now being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Authorities urge the public to be cautious of online investment schemes offering unusually high returns. – Bernama