KUCHING: Flood victims in Sarawak can visit the nearest Resident’s Office or temporary relief centre to register their names for them to receive aid.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that if communication is cut off, flood victims can contact the (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee or JPBN) secretariat so that arrangements can be made to provide them with assistance.

“We urge them to move to a relief centre or, at the very least, register so that we (the JPBN secretariat) know where they are.

“If we know the victims’ location, it will be easier for us to deliver assistance, which is why we’ve set up centralised evacuation points. We cannot go to each location due to limited personnel,” he said after visiting the relief centre at Dewan Haji Kamaruddin Ahmad Kampung Segedup here today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister for Energy Transition and Water Transformation, acknowledged that many complaints had been received during this crisis and assured that the (JPBN) secretariat and Resident’s Office were doing their best to provide help.

“Victims also need to understand that in an emergency, it’s not an easy task but I am confident that the best efforts are being made to ensure that everyone receives assistance, especially regarding their safety.

“Secondly, we are trying to provide food and accommodation to ensure the best possible facilities to reduce discomfort during this crisis. During such times, many shops are closed, so it’s difficult to obtain essentials like pillows, mattresses and blankets,” he said.

Fadillah added that tackling the disaster this time is quite challenging, especially the floods in Bintulu, due to logistical difficulties and limited personnel.

The flooding in Sarawak is the worst in history due to continuous rain in several areas, including Bintulu, Serian, Samarahan, Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

The JPBN said that, as of last night, the number of flood victims had increased to 12,486 from 3,648 families in 62 centres, compared to 11,234 people from 3,187 families previously.