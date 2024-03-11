Fahmi arrives in Turkiye for 3-day working visit, represents Asia at COMCEC

ISTANBUL: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has arrived for a three-day working visit to Turkiye and to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC).

This is Fahmi’s maiden official visit to Turkiye since becoming minister on Dec 2, 2022, and being made the Unity Government’s spokesman.

His first programme is to connect with the Malaysian diaspora in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Fahmi is also scheduled to give a statement on behalf of the Asian Group of OIC member states at COMCEC. He will be among three representatives to do so; the others are from Qatar and Senegal.

Fahmi is also scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with OIC member states to explore potential areas of enhanced cooperation in the field of communications and online safety.

He is also expected to participate in an exchange of views on “Digital Transformation of Payment Systems in OIC Member Countries.”

The 40th ministerial session of COMCEC will be held at the Lütfi Kirdar Congress Centre in Istanbul between Nov 2 and 5, 2024, with delegations from OIC member countries, as well as observers and representatives of the OIC General Secretariat, OIC-affiliated institutions, and other international organisations.

COMCEC’s main objective is to address the economic challenges of the Islamic ummah and to contribute to member countries’ development efforts.

It also serves as a policy dialogue platform for producing and disseminating knowledge, sharing experiences and best practices, developing a common understanding, and approximating policies among the member countries.