Fahmi Fadzil visits Sabah to provide aid to disaster-hit community

KOTA KINABALU: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil personally distributed financial assistance today to 219 members of the MADANI Community and his ministry’s staff in Sabah to ease their burdens following recent natural disasters.

The recipients included 160 MADANI Community members from Penampang, Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, and Tuaran districts.

A further 56 beneficiaries were staff from departments and agencies under the Ministry of Communications.

Three recipients were from the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI).

Fahmi told reporters the cash aid aimed to alleviate hardships faced by disaster victims and demonstrate the government’s concern for the people.

“This is also part of the ministry’s social responsibility initiatives, providing immediate relief to those affected, in line with the principles of wellbeing and compassion embodied in Malaysia MADANI framework,” he said.

Continuous rains last week triggered floods and landslides across several Sabah areas, claiming 14 lives including one flood victim.

Many recipients expressed heartfelt gratitude for the financial aid, saying it would definitely help ease difficulties caused by the disaster.

Fathin Alliza Jamal, a 38-year-old programme producer at RTM Sabah, shared her appreciation for the government’s concern and support.

She specifically thanked Fahmi for his personal visit to victims, particularly those within the ministry.

“I’m truly grateful for the assistance. My family and I, who live in Kampung Langsat, Kinarut, have often been flood victims since 2017, but this is the first time we received financial aid...probably because we have never been evacuated to the temporary relief centre before,” she said.

Fathin added that her family suffered losses exceeding RM5,000 due to the recent flood.

Another recipient, Ricky Richard, a 54-year-old MADANI Community member from Kampung Kibabaig, Penampang, also expressed his gratitude.

He noted this was the first financial help he had received despite being a repeat flood victim.

“My house is often flooded, though not as severely as others. Water would rise up to my knees, requiring time to clean up and resulting in damaged belongings.

“Therefore, this contribution not only uplifts our spirits but also helps to cover costs for essential items damaged in the floods. Thanks to the government, and we hope more parties will come forward to assist,” he added. – Bernama