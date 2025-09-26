PM Anwar arrives in Sabah for two-day official visit and events

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim landed at Kota Kinabalu International Airport in Tanjung Aru at 2 pm today for a two-day working visit to Sabah.

He received a welcome from Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, accompanied by state Cabinet ministers and leaders from various government departments.

Anwar, who also serves as PKR president, is scheduled to participate in three public events marking the 27th anniversary of the Reformasi movement in different Sabah districts.

His first engagement involved inspecting the Kampung Rampayan bridge in Manggatal immediately after his arrival.

The Prime Minister then proceeded to the Sungai Inanam jetty to assess the area following recent flooding incidents in Inanam.

A subsequent visit took him to Dewan Pisompuruan in Kampung Kobuni, Inanam, for his initial official programme.

His second official event of the day was held at Pusat Komuniti Desa in Merotai Besar, located in the Tawau district.

Anwar will later attend his third programme at Dewan Yu Yuan in Sandakan to complete today’s schedule.

Friday’s itinerary includes a Wira Samudera breakfast event at the Malaysian Armed Forces Quarters Complex in Taman Samudera, Sandakan.

He will then join the Wira MADANI Tour and the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency at their Sandakan Maritime Zone Complex.

The Prime Minister is expected to depart for Melaka from Sandakan Airport tomorrow, heading to Batu Berendam International Airport. – Bernama