Fahmi meets Malaysian diaspora, students in Turkiye

ISTANBUL: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is on a three-day working visit to Turkiye, attended a public gathering session with the Malaysian diaspora and students in the country last night.

The event was attended by 30 students and diaspora, as well as Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkiye Sazali Mustafa Kamal.

Also present were eight delegations from Malaysia, representing various agencies under the Ministry of Communications.

Fahmi spent about three hours at the gathering-cum dinner session and also took the opportunity to explain current issues happening in Malaysia, including internet connectivity, ASEAN chairmanship and also BRICS development.

The event also served as a platform for the minister to listen and share views with all 30 Malaysians present.

Fahmi arrived in Istanbul on Nov 2 for a working visit until Nov 5, as well as to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) 40th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC).

The minister is also scheduled to deliver a statement on behalf of the Asian Group of OIC member states at COMCEC today.

He will be among three representatives to do so; the others are from Qatar and Senegal.

This is the first time in 40 years that a Malaysian minister has attended COMCEC, the last being Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah in 1984.