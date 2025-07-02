AIRASIA has recently given a rare opportunity to one of its Allstars to compete at the LIV Golf Korea Pro-Am event held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Capital A employee Rizal Redzuan finished tied at 5th in the rain-delayed event. He competed alongside Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman.

“Starting golf at the tender age of 3½ years old at Kelab Golf Negara Subang, I had a dream of being a professional golfer, but decided not to pursue a career in it after graduating from Bond University in Australia. Never have I imagined being given the opportunity to be part of AirAsia’s partnership with Ripper GC. I feel privileged to take part in the most memorable on-course opportunity, where the two brands jointly inspires golfers old and young alike.” said Rizal.

Rizal participated in his first International golf tournament at the age of 7½ years old in Kuching, Sarawak, at the 2002 Sarawak Junior World Masters.