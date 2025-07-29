Fahmi offers condolences on passing of journalist Nurulanuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended his condolences to the family and friends of former Utusan Malaysia journalist Nurulanuar Mansor, who passed away yesterday.

Fahmi expressed sadness over the passing of Nurulanuar, a member of the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Journalists Club (KLS), whom he described as an immensely talented individual in the arts.

“He drew a caricature which he presented to me during the Malaysian Media Clubs Alliance dinner last month.

“My condolences to all of the late Nurulanuar’s family members and friends. I pray they are granted patience, resilience, and strength in facing this loss,” he posted on Facebook.

Fahmi also prayed for Allah SWT to forgive his sins, accept his good deeds, and place his soul among the righteous.

Meanwhile, KLS president Wan Syamsul Amly Wan Seadey, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that Nurulanuar passed away at Putrajaya Hospital due to a ruptured blood vessel.

The funeral prayer will be held after the Zuhur prayers at Masjid Saidina Hamzah, and Nurulanuar’s remains will be laid to rest at the Muslim cemetery along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway in Taman Selasih, Batu Caves. - Bernama