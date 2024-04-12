Fahmi receives memorandum on press freedom

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today received a memorandum on press freedom from a coalition of three media organisations that disagree with proposed amendments to several acts, particularly the Printing Presses and Publications Act (PPPA) 1984, which is under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry.

Fahmi said that although the PPPA is under a different ministry, as the Communications Minister, he would bring the matter to the attention of the Cabinet.

“What’s important is that we want a positive environment for the media to continue operating well while protecting media rights and freedom...and the voice of the people in general,” he told reporters after receiving the memorandum.

The memorandum was handed over to Fahmi and the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary, Tunku Nashrul Tunku Abaidah, by the Fourth for The Fourth (404) secretariat at the junction near the Parliament entrance road today.

The coalition represents Gerakan Media Merdeka (GERAMM), the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), and the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ).

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that the Communications Ministry is working to table the Malaysian Media Council Bill for first reading during this session of Dewan Rakyat.

He said that the bill would help manage media affairs in a more comprehensive manner.