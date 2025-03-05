KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai MP Datuk Fahmi Fadzil says he will help resolve the issue of maintenance fee arrears for Phase 1F and 1G housing at Taman Seri Sentosa between residents and the housing management body.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, said he had received numerous complaints from residents about notices and calls from both the former and current management agents regarding outstanding building maintenance payments.

“Many were dissatisfied with the service quality of the previous agent, and when the new agent took over (after April 2024), residents requested a review of the old arrears.

“On Friday, I held discussions with representatives from the Kuala Lumpur Commissioner of Buildings, the management agent and residents. We agreed that calls about the old arrears should be put on hold temporarily for a thorough review, but new arrears must be settled.

“Insya-Allah, my office and I will take several follow-up actions to assist both the residents and the management,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi also said the management agent should review the monthly maintenance costs to ensure they were in line with the financial means of the residents.