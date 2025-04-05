M’sia to present lung health initiative resolution at WHA in Geneva

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will present the Lung Health Initiative resolution at the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland this month, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the country has so far received support from 14 countries, including Russia and China.

“...major countries like Russia and China have joined us in supporting the resolution. When they saw our direction... they felt compelled to stand with Malaysia,” he said during today’s media briefing on the National Lung Health Initiative 2025–2030.

Malaysia introduced the initiative to reinforce activities related to lung-related disease prevention, screening and control.

The initiative includes efforts such as an extensive public awareness campaign about the hazards of smoking and secondhand smoke and AI-powered lung health screenings.

Dzulkefly expressed hope that the resolution will win wide approval at the WHA, which will be held from May 19 to 27.