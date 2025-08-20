Family escapes unharmed after tree crushes car in Ipoh

IPOH: A family of three had a miraculous escape after their car was crushed by a falling tree this evening.

The incident occurred on the Ipoh-Lumut route near Seri Iskandar.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call at about 6 pm.

A team of 17 firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah provided details of the rescue.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found that a large tree had toppled onto the middle section of a Perodua Bezza,“ he said.

“The male driver and a woman in the rear seat were trapped in the car.”

He confirmed that their 10-month-old baby had already been rescued by members of the public.

Firefighters used specialised equipment, including a chainsaw, to cut through the branches and trunk.

They also used a Rescue Cutter to create space to free the 37-year-old man and his 31-year-old wife.

Shazlean added that while both victims were not injured, they were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

This was done after they complained of leg pain.

“The couple’s baby was handed over to family members who were present at the scene,“ he concluded. - Bernama