Family identifies man killed by KTMB train in Chemor incident

IPOH: The identity of a man, who was killed after being hit by a Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) train near a temple at KM156 in Pekan Chemor last Monday, has been confirmed by his family.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the victim, aged 38, was identified based on his clothing.

“However, we have taken DNA samples for confirmation,” he told Bernama.

Abang Zainal Abidin said a post-mortem revealed that the man, who had a history of mental health treatment, died from multiple injuries.

On Aug 26, he said police were alerted by KTMB after a train driver reported hearing a loud impact at the location.

Police found no criminal elements in the incident, which has been classified as a sudden death. - Bernama