Shi Yuqi wins men’s singles as China claims two BWF World Championships titles

CHINA secured two titles at the 2025 BWF World Championships, highlighted by Shi Yuqi’s first men’s singles world championship victory on Sunday.

Shi overcame Thailand’s defending champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a gruelling three-game final with a score of 19-21, 21-10, 21-18.

“Every match at this World Championships was tough,“ Shi said after the match.

“In the final, I gave it 120 per cent - I adopted a very positive mindset, focusing solely on winning, and not dwelling on the possibility of losing.”

China’s Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning claimed the women’s doubles title after defeating Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-14, 20-22, 21-17.

“We both wanted this title so much,“ commented Liu.

“It ultimately came down to willpower.”

Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi won her third women’s singles world title by defeating China’s Chen Yufei 21-9, 21-13.

South Korea’s top-seeded pair Kim Won-ho and Seo Seung-jae took the men’s doubles gold with a 21-17, 21-12 victory over China’s Chen Boyang and Liu Yi.

Malaysia’s Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei won the mixed doubles title by defeating China’s Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-15, 21-14.

This victory marked Malaysia’s first-ever world championships gold in the mixed doubles event. – Bernama-Xinhua